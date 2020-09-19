Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €49.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DLG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.78 ($56.21).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

ETR:DLG opened at €36.52 ($42.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.78 and its 200 day moving average is €34.23. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a fifty-two week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.