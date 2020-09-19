Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRT. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.86.

VRT opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

