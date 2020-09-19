Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $5,888.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001703 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.07 or 0.02645832 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,526,471 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.