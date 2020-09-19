DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DIC. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIC Asset presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

DIC opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $893.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

