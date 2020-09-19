Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Cap Achieves $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044488 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.37 or 0.04752191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009037 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00034721 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.