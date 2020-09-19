DigitalBits (XDB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $668,096.00

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $668,096.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00657468 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011146 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00040387 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.05011264 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000823 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,021,508 tokens. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

