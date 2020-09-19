DigitalNote (XDN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $12,012.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $12,012.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00839100 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003691 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000578 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,079,226,004 coins and its circulating supply is 4,864,213,262 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

