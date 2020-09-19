Digitex Futures Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $31.61 million and $2.48 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00248898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00092646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01481716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00223531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

