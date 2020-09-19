Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Digiwage has a market cap of $25,779.51 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00469467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00023736 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013036 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005142 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009899 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.