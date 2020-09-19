DigixDAO Market Cap Reaches $11.08 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $54,581.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for about $74.12 or 0.00668161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bitbns, AirSwap and Gate.io. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00045602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00246089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00092609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01465282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00218150 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 149,424 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, Liqui, Gate.io, AirSwap, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bitbns, OKEx, BigONE and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

