Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDS. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of DDS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. 566,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $789.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.99. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $84.47.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

