Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 812,100 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 918,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

