DMM: Governance (DMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.74 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One DMM: Governance token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003872 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $19.70 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.18 or 0.04774950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009026 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034770 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,927,214 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,820,059 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

