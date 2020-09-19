Dock (DOCK) Price Reaches $0.0206

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $12.65 million and $59.92 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dock Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

