Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of DOGZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,058. Dogness International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.
