Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dogness International Corp (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DOGZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,058. Dogness International has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

About Dogness International

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various types of fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable dog leashes, as well as lanyards; dog comfort wrap harnesses, pet muzzles, metal chain traffic leashes, pet belt and ropes, etc.; and gift suspenders, including various ribbons and belts for use in the badges, name tags, and gift bags.

