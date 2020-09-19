Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DFIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 774,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

