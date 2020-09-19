Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DFIN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. The company had a trading volume of 774,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $12.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,859 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
