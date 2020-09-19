Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

DORM opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $88.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

