Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $126.00 at Bank of America

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $122.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

Dover stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

