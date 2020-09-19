Dover’s (DOV) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.50.

Shares of DOV opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. Dover has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $120.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dover will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 119.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 94.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

