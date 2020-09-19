Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst (LON:DSM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.28

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst PLC (LON:DSM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and traded as low as $46.00. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 30,458 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.79.

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv Trst Company Profile (LON:DSM)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to generate capital growth for shareholders over the long term, from a focused portfolio of micro-cap companies (those whose market capitalizations are under British Pound 150 million at the time of investment) targeting a compound return of 15% per annum over the long term.

