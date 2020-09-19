DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 186,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DPW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 312,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,496. DPW has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.55.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

