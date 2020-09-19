Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.94

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and traded as low as $70.60. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 24,275 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DRW3 shares. Independent Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($94.71) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.58 ($91.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

