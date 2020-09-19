DraftCoin (DFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,596.48

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, DraftCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $41,596.48 and approximately $106.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.