Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Draftkings currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.76.

Draftkings stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.17. Draftkings has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $55.70.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Research analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at $8,916,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922,476 shares of company stock worth $35,792,069.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

