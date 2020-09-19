Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DKNG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Draftkings from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Draftkings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17. Draftkings has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 922,476 shares of company stock valued at $35,792,069.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

