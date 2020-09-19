Dragon Coins Reaches Market Cap of $4.78 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00047626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00248878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00092412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.01480209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00223243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

