Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:LYL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Dragon Victory International has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.50.
Dragon Victory International Company Profile
