Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,993. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Dragon Victory International has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

