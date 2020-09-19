Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Tops $0.0598 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $21.44 million and $43,004.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0598 or 0.00000539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, CoinExchange and Fatbtc. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,762,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Fatbtc, IDEX, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

