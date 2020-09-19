DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Update

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 11,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in DURECT in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 31.1% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 266,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 122,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 861.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of DURECT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.85. 1,316,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,732. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 1.90.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

