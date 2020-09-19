Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1,684.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,090.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.03474326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.02116311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00440766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00853400 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00529418 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,097,920 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.