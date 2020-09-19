e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,346,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $910.97 million, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 2.22. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 45,512 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $863,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 33,930 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $644,330.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,448 shares of company stock worth $8,060,594. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after buying an additional 439,348 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,143,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 201,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

