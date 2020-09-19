e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 45,512 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $863,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $55,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,448 shares of company stock worth $8,060,594. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 301,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 920,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. 3,346,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $910.97 million, a P/E ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 2.22. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $21.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.55 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

