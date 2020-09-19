E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.98 ($12.91).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.69 ($11.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.65. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

