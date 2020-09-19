E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.98 ($12.91).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.69 ($11.40) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.65. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

