Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($3.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.42). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGLE. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $23.27. 379,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,240. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.04 million, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $160,110.00. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 51.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 104.2% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 53,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

