East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the August 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 381,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.