Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ECAOF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.07.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
