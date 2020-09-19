Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ECAOF opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.28. Eco has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.07.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 23,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

