Edge (DADI) Price Reaches $0.0362

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io and OKEx. Edge has a market cap of $3.62 million and $804.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00044502 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00043210 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.88 or 0.04713052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009022 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00055298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00034841 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edge is edge.network/en

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Ethfinex, HitBTC, KuCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

