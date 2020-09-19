Edgeless (EDG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $546.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a market cap of $832,322.05 and approximately $546.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043166 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.69 or 0.04786833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00055480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034723 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.