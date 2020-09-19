EDRCoin (EDRC) Hits Market Cap of $39,550.44

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 50.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar. One EDRCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $39,550.44 and approximately $2.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000100 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

