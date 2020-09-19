EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of EHang in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:EH opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. EHang has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $508.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EHang stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

