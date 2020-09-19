eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Short Interest Update

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EHTH shares. Raymond James cut their price target on eHealth from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Insiders have bought a total of 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 10.6% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $79.04. 824,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,176. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.20. eHealth has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. Analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

