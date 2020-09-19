Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on Ekso Bionics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.81.

EKSO opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.32). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 275.25% and a negative net margin of 156.16%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 45.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

