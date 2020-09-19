ELA Coin (ELAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.10 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One ELA Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00248136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00090972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.01475705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00221194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000715 BTC.

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

