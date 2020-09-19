Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $26.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

ELAN stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,994,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,151. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $32.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,575.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.94 per share, with a total value of $269,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 306,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 151.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,488 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $1,796,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

