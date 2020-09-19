Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420,798 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.54% of Eldorado Gold worth $26,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

