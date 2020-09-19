Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given Buy Rating at CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

EGO opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,019.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,755,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 4,330,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 81.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,846,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,067 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 51.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,105,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,820 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,080,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,050,000 after purchasing an additional 796,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $5,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

