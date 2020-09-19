Electroneum (ETN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.69 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bitbns and CoinBene. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $51.69 million and $909,160.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,192,657,945 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Liquid, Kucoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

