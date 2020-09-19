Ellaism Price Down 15.8% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $57,828.66 and $202.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

