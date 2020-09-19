Elrond ERD (ERD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00245672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00091572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.01466204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00217325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.