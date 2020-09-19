Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Emblem Corp (OTCMKTS:EMMBF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.36. Emblem shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 156,200 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

About Emblem (OTCMKTS:EMMBF)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.